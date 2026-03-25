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PeopleCorporateIrelandUK & Ireland

Savills Ireland appoints new leadership chair

25 Mar 2026 | 14:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Ray Hanley will succeed Isobel O’Regan in the role

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