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CorporateInvestmentIrelandM&APeopleUK & Ireland

Savills Ireland snaps up The Building Consultancy

9 Mar 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Acquisition will bolster firm's capability in building and project consultancy

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