Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeItalyPeopleRetail

Savills Italy launches retail agency department

10 Jun 2025 | 07:27 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Francesca Cattagni becomes head of the new unit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Savills recruits directors for Midlands industrial agency team

9 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nhood Services Italy adds duo to capital markets team  

9 Jun 2025
Read

Ares sets up Milan office 

14 May 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL appoints Italian country leader

3 Apr 2025
Read