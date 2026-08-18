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PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateLeasing

Savills names Slovakia head of leasing and business development

18 Aug 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Naďa Kováčiková joins from VGP

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