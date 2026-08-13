Savills points to improvement in commercial transactional business

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CorporateContinental EuropeGlobalUK & IrelandUnited States
13 Aug 2026 | 07:56 | London | by May Agaran
Profit subdued across first half of the year, with costs associated with Eastdil Secured acquisition impacting the bottom line
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