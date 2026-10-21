NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAPACContinental EuropeGlobalUK & IrelandUnited StatesFinancingM&A

Savills raises $350m to repay bridge facility for Eastdil acquisition

21 Oct 2026 | 07:33 | London | by May Agaran

Issuance of US private placement notes to repay part of $800m loan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Greystar and Adia find buyer for €350m Amsterdam residential complex

13 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Sveafastigheter places €350m bond

26 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read
Text, Symbol, Number

Savills points to improvement in commercial transactional business

13 Aug 2026
Read