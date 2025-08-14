Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateAPACContinental EuropeGlobalMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Savills revenue up despite slowing transactions in Q2

14 Aug 2025 | 08:04 | London | by Alexander Peace

Facilities management and consultancy arms support group after tariffs slowdown

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Macquarie takes aim at new student powerhouse

12 Aug 2025
Read
Accessories, Blazer, Clothing

Q+A: Brookfield's Alberto Nin – "The next place we want to invest is Italy"

11 Aug 2025
Read

JLL reports double-digit revenue growth in second quarter

7 Aug 2025
Read

PTXRE hires director for nationwide transactions

7 Aug 2025
Read