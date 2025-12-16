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InvestmentOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Savills tips shopping centres to deliver best returns

16 Dec 2025 | 11:59 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

High income returns to underpin strong performance over coming years

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