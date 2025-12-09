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OfficeLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Savills upsizes Manchester headquarters

9 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Adviser takes additional 15,300 sq ft at Belvedere

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