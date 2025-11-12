Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

AlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordicsSweden

SBB agrees €3bn social portfolio sale to PPI 

12 Nov 2025 | 07:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction allows Swedish developer to reduce its debt 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Public Property Invest issues €300m bond 

10 Oct 2025
Read
Person, Human, Finger

PPI buys €28m Finnish care assets

2 Oct 2025
Read

Hines buys Swedish industrial portfolio for core fund 

11 Sep 2025
Read

Patrizia's social infrastructure platform secures €‎900m refi

9 Sep 2025
Read