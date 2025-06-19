SBB-backed Public Property Invest issues €350m bond

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateNordics
19 Jun 2025 | 14:26 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Transaction follows €300m bond issued late last year
Far East Orchard closes £96m UK student housing fund
Greykite poaches Starwood exec
HIH Invest Real Estate offloads 83,000 sq ft Glasgow retail and office block
Why warehouses, not offices, should be your retrofit priority
Clarion splashes out on £115m Blackburn logistics park
Valor buys £55m west London industrial estate
House of Lords probes Building Safety Regulator over delays
KKR and Stonepeak secure £125m financing for Assura takeover
Plans in for former Merthyr Tydfil Hoover factory
Watkin Jones wins appeal for student-led Battersea project
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
Reza Merchant nears deal with creditors despite bankruptcy petition
M7 secures £135m+ retail park portfolio exit
Patron Capital secures €600m investment from Mitsubishi Estate
Hines and Oaktree fire up £175m logistics sale
Colliers’ London head of international capital departs
Luxury student developer launches £270m portfolio sale
Staybrook secures private equity backing and launches logistics assault
Crosstree buys 30,000-home strategic land business