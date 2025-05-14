Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordics

SBB elects deputy chairman 

14 May 2025 | 07:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Øyvind Eriksen joins Swedish property group’s board 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Hahn appoints head of business development

13 May 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Bob W appoints duo to Southern Europe team 

13 May 2025
Read

Lübke Kelber hires head of operations

13 May 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Advertisement

Knight Frank appoints head of global portfolio solutions for Germany

13 May 2025
Read