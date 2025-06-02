Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

SBB sells €102m Swedish resi assets

2 Jun 2025 | 06:21 | London | by Angelo Castillo

North American pension fund to buy four properties in Sollentuna and Nacka

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

SBB elects deputy chairman 

14 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Aker acquires stake in PPI and SBB 

13 May 2025
Read
Flag, Banner, Text

SBB narrows full-year loss to €640m

19 Feb 2025
Read
Gold

Two funds drop bond-related claims against SBB

8 Jan 2025
Read