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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasingNordics

Scale42 to develop €800m Finnish data centre

15 May 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Norwegian-British firm seeks to lease nine-hectare site in Liperi municipality

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