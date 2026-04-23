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LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyDevelopmentInvestment

Scannell acquires site for Italian logistics hub

23 Apr 2026 | 11:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm to develop 15,700 sq m facility for TD Synnex

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