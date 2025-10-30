Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsContinental EuropeESGInvestmentLeasingSpainSustainability

Scannell kickstarts 61,000 sq m Spanish logistics project

30 Oct 2025 | 06:54 | London | by May Agaran

Logistics Park Banyeres is largest build-to-suit development in Catalonia this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

"Poland's Amazon" takes 27,000 sq m at new logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read

Logicor launches 28,000 sq m Spanish logistics project

22 Apr 2025
Read
Outdoors, Airport, Aerial View

Panattoni to develop 25,000 sq m Málaga logistics facility  

4 Mar 2025
Read
Terminal, Airport, Gate

Generali Real Estate enters Spanish logistics market  

30 Jan 2025
Read