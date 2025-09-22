Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeFranceLogistics

Scannell Properties appoints development manager

22 Sep 2025 | 14:39 | London | by Francesco Magon

Marian Schulz has more than 25 years experience in real estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Cityscape, Urban

Principal launches first French SCPI fund

22 Sep 2025
Read

Praemia REIM close to offloading €130m+ Paris office

18 Sep 2025
Read
Semih Bayar Eren

Greycoat appoints former Ivanhoé Cambridge executive

17 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

RedTree raises €110m for value-add fund

11 Sep 2025
Read