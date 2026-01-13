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Student AccommodationLondonUK & IrelandResidential

Scape eyes Southwark site for world's tallest student tower

13 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Proximity to famous nightclub could pose challenges

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