Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFranceHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficeRetail

Schroders appoints French real estate head 

26 Jun 2025 | 13:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Jérôme Hamelin joins from LaSalle IM 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Furniture, Table, Indoors

CBRE chooses new UK CEO

26 Jun 2025
Read
Door, Person, Architecture

Savills makes marquee hotels hire

26 Jun 2025
Read

GSA and Nuveen buy Gecina's €540m French student portfolio 

26 Jun 2025
Read

CBRE promotes Eoin Bastible to head of investment banking advisory

26 Jun 2025
Read