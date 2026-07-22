NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsResidential

Schroders Capital provides €48m financing for Danish resi projects

22 Jul 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Harri Thomas

Both assets were fully let ahead of completion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Formal Wear

HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on inorganic growth opportunities

19 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Slättö bolsters Danish team with investment hire

5 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Earlyreal and Aexbridge Capital team up to provide German project financing

29 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

OTPP buys Danish residential portfolio

24 Sep 2026
Read