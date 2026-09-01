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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingSwitzerland

Schroders fund acquires €85m Dormakaba Swiss HQ

1 Sep 2026 | 14:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm will lease back the property

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