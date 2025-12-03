Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Schroders’ German real estate head departs

3 Dec 2025 | 07:26 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Uwe Rempis says his departure relates to the closure of Munich office

