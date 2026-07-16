NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporateFundraising

Schroders Capital global fundraising leader departs

16 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

Exit comes after Nuveen agreed a takeover of firm in February

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Besant Capital hires co-chief executive

21 Oct 2026
Read
Indoors, Architecture, Building

Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault

21 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Barings on investment targets: “the market is less competitive than it used to be”

15 Oct 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of debt on restarting lending in Europe

15 Oct 2026
Read