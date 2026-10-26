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OfficeSouth EastUK & IrelandWalesInvestment

Schroders hoists for-sale sign over two regional offices

26 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Assets in Cardiff and Reigate up for grabs

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