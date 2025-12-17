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OfficeInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Schroders snaps up Leeds mixed-use landmark

17 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset was put up for sale for £22m in May

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