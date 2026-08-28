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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Schwarz Group commits €5.6bn to German data centre

28 Aug 2026 | 07:32 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

240MW project expects completion by 2033

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