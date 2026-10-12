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FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceNetherlandsSpainFund manager

Scor IP on raising €300m+ for value-add real estate debt strategy

12 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

Pierre Saeli discusses the French reinsurer's fifth real estate debt value-add fund, new investors and Paris conviction 

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