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OpinionUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureIndustrialOfficeRetail

Scottish commercial property: what's in store for 2026?

8 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alasdair Steele

Offices and the Aberdeen market are expected to attract more capital

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