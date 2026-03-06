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PeopleCorporateIndustrialOfficeRetailScotlandUK & Ireland

Scottish investment star sets up niche advisory firm

6 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Adviser has worked on more than £1bn of deals

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