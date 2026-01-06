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RetailScotlandUK & IrelandInvestment

Scottish investment volume reaches £2bn

6 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Momentum sustained over the past five years shows resilience, according to Knight Frank

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