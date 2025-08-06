OfficeOccupierScotlandUK & Ireland
6 Aug 2025 | 07:25 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland
Edinburgh reaches £46/sq ft and Glasgow £41.50/sq ft this year, according to Knight Frank
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
Carter Jonas restructures planning and development division
Sirius RE buys £16m Bedford business park
Tritax Big Box grows portfolio value and income
Singapore’s CapitaLand on the search for European M&A opportunities
ActivumSG and Mansion Group buy £84m student portfolio
Hines exec joins ULI’s global board
Scottish office rents reach new highs in 2025
Foster + Partners HQ on the block for £46m
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Is BTR broke?
Flex office agency floated for sale
King Street grows European team with senior hires
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
Visa plans Canary Wharf move
Kuwaiti investor pulls Farringdon sale as values recover
BNP Paribas Real Estate poaches rating heavyweight
Derwent agrees headlease deal for 50 Baker Street
Asda nears £400m portfolio sale-and-leaseback deal with Blue Owl