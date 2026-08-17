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FinancingContinental EuropeHotels & LeisurePortugal

Sculptor leads financing for €300m+ Six Senses Portugal project

17 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Two lenders contribute to development debt package

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