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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

SDC Capital Partners seeks consent order for £2bn data centre

17 Mar 2026 | 14:05 | London | by May Agaran

2.6m sq ft facility forms part of M40 Campus project in Buckinghamshire

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