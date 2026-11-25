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25 Nov 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Savills is running the procurement process
Columbia Threadneedle names European client portfolio management head
Korean pension fund explores refinancing options for £1bn+ City trophy
JR Capital buys £20m Horsham retail and leisure estate
Green light for Peel’s refreshed £5.5bn Liverpool Waters masterplan
Search begins for Evesham Riverside regeneration partner
Third.i hires head of UK acquisitions
NewRiver posts valuation growth for fourth consecutive period
Westminster approves 500,000 sq ft Paddington life sciences hub
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs lift the lid on the firm’s strategy
The challenges facing Britain’s industrial sites don’t stop with its biggest projects
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Investors look to property safe haven as fears of tech bust mount
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs lift the lid on the firm’s strategy
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Surprise buyer picks up £50m+ office from Spelthorne council
Unilever eyes Fleet Street move
Korean pension fund explores refinancing options for £1bn+ City trophy