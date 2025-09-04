Green Street News - Homepage
Second senior Panattoni IM figure departs

4 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Finance and operations head Tim Thorp has left after internal reorganisation that led to CEO Nick Preston leaving

