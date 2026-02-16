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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordics

Sector specialist seeks recap for €500m Danish housing platform

16 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Regional and international capital has been flowing into the niche

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