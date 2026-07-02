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Data centresContinental EuropeCorporateFrance

Segro advances €1bn+ data centre joint venture

2 Jul 2026 | 11:50 | London | by David Hatcher

REIT aims to create upside through pipeline in shadow of Prologis bid

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