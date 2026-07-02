Segro advances €1bn+ data centre joint venture

Data centresContinental EuropeCorporateFrance
2 Jul 2026 | 11:50 | London | by David Hatcher
REIT aims to create upside through pipeline in shadow of Prologis bid
Bristol office market take-up hits 145,000 sq ft in third quarter
Blackstone-owned QTS names Europe president
Plans lodged for 100,000 sq ft Derby office hub
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
What auctions tell us about the state of the secondary office market
Border to Coast and Lloyds lead £95m regional office charge
Borough Yards to host world-first concept from Mercato founder
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Developer unveils plans for Southampton data centre hub
European investment opportunities: everything everywhere all at once
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks