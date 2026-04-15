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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandLeasing

Segro agrees 82,000 sq ft lease at Slough logistics scheme

15 Apr 2026 | 13:13 | London | by May Agaran

Parcel shipping firm to move to Segro Park Axis in January

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