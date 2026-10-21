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REITUK & IrelandLogisticsCorporate

Segro announces solid Q3 ahead of Prologis sale

21 Oct 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Alexander Peace

Group increased UK rents by 43% at reviews and renewals, and contracted £70m in new headline rent

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