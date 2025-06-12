Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateData centresGermanyLogisticsUK & Ireland

Segro appoints new finance chief

12 Jun 2025 | 07:40 | London | by May Agaran

Susanne Schroeter-Crossan to succeed Soumen Das

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Scottish government appoints housing secretary in cabinet rejig

12 Jun 2025
Read

GSA names new finance chief

11 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Clock Tower

Who will replace Hammerson’s Rita-Rose Gagné?

4 Jun 2025
Read

Battersea Power Station names new interim chief executive

4 Jun 2025
Read