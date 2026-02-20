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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateData centresLeasingUK & Ireland

Segro buoyed by uptick in leasing activity

20 Feb 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Logistics REIT reports increase in large prelets

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