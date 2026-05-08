NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

Segro changes valuer for UK portfolio

8 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Appointment by FTSE 100 company follows introduction of mandatory rotation of valuers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Segro secures £53m of headline rent in first half

30 Jul 2026
Read

Avison Young hires head of hotel capital markets

6 Jul 2026
Read

Cushman hires London and South East logistics partner

25 Jun 2026
Read
Animal, Bird, Flying

Middle East crisis: the real estate outlook is worsening

8 May 2026
Read