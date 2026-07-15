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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLeasing

Segro completes 540,000 sq ft Coventry lettings

15 Jul 2026 | 11:24 | London | by May Agaran

Developer signs Volvo Group, Dirks Consumer Logistics and GigaCloud Technology

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