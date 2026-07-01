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LogisticsCorporateEast MidlandsM&AUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Segro confirms £3bn big-box partnership

1 Jul 2026 | 12:33 | London | by May Agaran

Three parks in Radlett, Coventry and Northampton to be sold to JV for £1bn

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