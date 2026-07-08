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Data centresContinental EuropeFranceLondonUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

Segro confirms €1bn Paris data centre JV and makes case against Prologis offer

8 Jul 2026 | 10:18 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

UK REIT pinpoints sources of value over and above current NAV

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