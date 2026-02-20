NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Segro eyes more disposals as market conditions improve

20 Feb 2026 | 16:23 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

REIT has a large development pipeline to fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Noratis’ insolvency administrator opts for liquidation

2 Sep 2026
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

DataVita plans third Scottish data centre

2 Sep 2026
Read

Re:shape recruits duo to drive 3,100-bed co-living pipeline

2 Sep 2026
Read