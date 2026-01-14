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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLeasing

Segro leases 220,000 sq ft Midlands warehouse

14 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Harry Young

Occupier expands further at Coventry logistics park

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