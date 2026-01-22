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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeLeasingNetherlands

Segro leases 37,000 sq m Eindhoven warehouse

22 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Amy Finch

Leading supplier signs for property in key Dutch logistics location

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