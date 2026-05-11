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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyUK & Ireland

Segro offloads €100m Amazon distribution centre portfolio in northern Italy

11 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Five last-mile logistics assets located around Turin, Venice and Padua

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