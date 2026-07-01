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LogisticsCorporateEast MidlandsM&AUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Segro picks partner for £2.9bn joint venture

1 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

A £12.6bn bid for the firm from Prologis was rejected last week that put the REIT's pipeline in the spotlight

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