Segro picks partner for £2.9bn joint venture

LogisticsCorporateEast MidlandsM&AUK & IrelandWest Midlands
1 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher
A £12.6bn bid for the firm from Prologis was rejected last week that put the REIT's pipeline in the spotlight
The UK’s hotel market is no longer moving in one direction
PSP picks new manager for £400m UK logistics mandate after Bridge exit
Farran pounces on £45m debut leisure asset
Railpen appoints new asset management chief
Logistics occupiers “more discerning” about leasing
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Plans lodged for £1bn Northampton Greyfriars regeneration
Investor group to hold £800m build-to-rent portfolio as refi kicks off
Northdale adds £35m Yorkshire mall to portfolio
Hollis picks JLL director as Cambridge office head
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule